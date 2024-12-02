Wind chill could make it feel like -15 C in Ottawa this week

December is here and the cold has started to settle into the national capital region.

Environment Canada's forecast shows temperatures dipping below -10 C overnight for most of the week with a small chance of flurries.

Monday's forecast shows mainly cloudy conditions with a daytime high of minus 1 C. Wind chill could make it feel like minus 15 C in the morning and minus 5 C in the afternoon.

Tonight's temperatures are expected to get down to minus 7 C but could feel like minus 12 overnight.

Tuesday shows a mix of sun and clouds with wind chill reaching minus 11 C. Flurries are expected overnight.

Environment Canada says there could be periods of snow on Wednesday during the day and in the evening. Low of minus 4 C.

The forecaster predicts a 30 to 40 per cent chance of flurries for the rest of the week.

Bitterly cold nighttime temperatures are expected to continue, with Friday evening showing a low of minus 14 C.