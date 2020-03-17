OTTAWA -- Ontario has declared a state of emergency as the province tries to rapidly slow the spread of COVID-19.

Effectively immediately, the province has ordered the closure of all bars and restaurants, except to provide takeout food and delivery.

Here’s a look at stores, restaurants and other outlets that remain open in Ottawa:

Grocery stores

All grocery stores are allowed to stay open

Loblaws stores are open

Your Independent Grocer stores are open. Stores will open from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. daily for shoppers 65 years of age and older.

Sobeys stores are open. Sobeys is introducing a Seniors Shopping Hour, starting by Friday, March 20.

Farm Boy is open. The Hot Bar, Salad Bar, Soup Bar and Olive Bar are closed.

Whole Foods is open at Lansdowne. The hot bars, salad bars, soup bars and self-serve pizza areas are closed.

Metro stores are open

La Bottega in the ByWard Market remains open for grocery needs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Drug stores and pharmacies

Drug stores and pharmacies are allowed to stay open.

Shoppers Drug Mart is dedicating the opening hour of shopping at its stores for customers who need assistance or consideration, including seniors and people living with disabilities.

LCBO and Beer Store

LCBO outlets remains open across Ontario

Beer Store outlets remain open across Ontario

Restaurants, bars, fast-food outlets and coffee shops offering take-out/delivery

Zak’s Diner – a sign on the Elgin Street location says it’s open for take-out and delivery

Lone Star Texas Grill is offering take-out, online ordering and delivery service

Datsun says its takeout window will remain open until March 26

El Camino says its takeout window will remain open until March 26

Pure Kitchen says it remains open for takeout and delivery

Big Rig Kitchen & Brewery says it remains open for takeout and through delivery platforms

Vittle is still open and delivers freshly cooked meals on a daily basis.

Flapjack’s Canadian Diner is offering delivery.

Wolf Down is available for delivery

Jack Astor's bar and grill locations are open for takeout and delivery.

Take Another Bite – locations on Mill St. in Manotick and Colonnade Road in Nepean are open.

Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons says all restaurants will focus on take-out, drive-thru and delivery services

Starbucks

Starbucks has moved to a “to go” mode across Canada for at least two weeks. Measures include:

Removing all seating

Café, Mobile Order * Pay, Drive Thru and Delivery will stay open

McDonalds

McDonalds remains open

Happy Goat Coffee

Happy Goat Coffee’s location at 35 Laurel Street is open for takeout.

Second Cup

All Second Cup cafes across Canada will offer take out, delivery and drive-thru only.

All in-café dining rooms will be closed.