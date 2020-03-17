Stores, restaurants and other services open in Ottawa during COVID-19 pandemic
OTTAWA -- Ontario has declared a state of emergency as the province tries to rapidly slow the spread of COVID-19.
Effectively immediately, the province has ordered the closure of all bars and restaurants, except to provide takeout food and delivery.
Here’s a look at stores, restaurants and other outlets that remain open in Ottawa:
Grocery stores
All grocery stores are allowed to stay open
Loblaws stores are open
Your Independent Grocer stores are open. Stores will open from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. daily for shoppers 65 years of age and older.
Sobeys stores are open. Sobeys is introducing a Seniors Shopping Hour, starting by Friday, March 20.
Farm Boy is open. The Hot Bar, Salad Bar, Soup Bar and Olive Bar are closed.
Whole Foods is open at Lansdowne. The hot bars, salad bars, soup bars and self-serve pizza areas are closed.
Metro stores are open
La Bottega in the ByWard Market remains open for grocery needs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Drug stores and pharmacies
Drug stores and pharmacies are allowed to stay open.
Shoppers Drug Mart is dedicating the opening hour of shopping at its stores for customers who need assistance or consideration, including seniors and people living with disabilities.
LCBO and Beer Store
LCBO outlets remains open across Ontario
Beer Store outlets remain open across Ontario
Restaurants, bars, fast-food outlets and coffee shops offering take-out/delivery
Zak’s Diner – a sign on the Elgin Street location says it’s open for take-out and delivery
Lone Star Texas Grill is offering take-out, online ordering and delivery service
Datsun says its takeout window will remain open until March 26
El Camino says its takeout window will remain open until March 26
Pure Kitchen says it remains open for takeout and delivery
Big Rig Kitchen & Brewery says it remains open for takeout and through delivery platforms
Vittle is still open and delivers freshly cooked meals on a daily basis.
Flapjack’s Canadian Diner is offering delivery.
Wolf Down is available for delivery
Jack Astor's bar and grill locations are open for takeout and delivery.
Take Another Bite – locations on Mill St. in Manotick and Colonnade Road in Nepean are open.
Tim Hortons
Tim Hortons says all restaurants will focus on take-out, drive-thru and delivery services
Starbucks
Starbucks has moved to a “to go” mode across Canada for at least two weeks. Measures include:
- Removing all seating
- Café, Mobile Order * Pay, Drive Thru and Delivery will stay open
McDonalds
McDonalds remains open
Happy Goat Coffee
Happy Goat Coffee’s location at 35 Laurel Street is open for takeout.
Second Cup
All Second Cup cafes across Canada will offer take out, delivery and drive-thru only.
All in-café dining rooms will be closed.