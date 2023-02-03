'Encouraging' signs about COVID-19, respiratory virus situation in Ottawa, health officials say

Ottawa Public Health is reporting "an encouraging picture" of the respiratory virus situation in Ottawa heading into the first weekend of February.

The weekly 'Respiratory Virus Snapshot" show COVID-19 activity level is declining, while influenza and RSV levels remain unchanged from last week.

"Our monitoring indicators continue to show an encouraging picture in terms of the overall levels of respiratory viruses circulating in Ottawa; though it's worth noting that the levels of COVID-19 are still high," OPH said on Twitter.

"Vaccination (flu & COVID-19), wearing masks in indoor public places & staying home when sick remain our best tools at limiting the spread of these viruses."

Ottawa Public Health is reporting five new deaths linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa since last Friday, with four of the deaths reported since Tuesday.

There are currently 27 Ottawa residents in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection, down from 32 a week ago. There are no patients in the ICU because of an active COVID-19 infection.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

The Ottawa Hospital: 50 patients (as of Feb. 3)

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 7 patients (As of Feb. 3)

Montfort Hospital: 9 patients (As of Feb. 1)

CHEO: 4 patient (As of Feb. 3)

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 89,315 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 1,012 deaths.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Jan. 16 to 22): 21

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, including long-term care: 11.3 per cent (Jan. 15)

Known active cases: 366

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Updated Jan. 30

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 925,474

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 891,898

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (5+): 615,832

Ottawa residents with 4 doses (12+): 336,049

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 89 per cent

Share of population five and older with at least two doses: 85 per cent

Share of population five and older with at least three doses: 59 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least four doses: 35 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 7 in hospital, 2 in ICU (as of Jan. 31)

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 8 in hospital, 0 in ICU (As of Jan. 31)

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 14 in hospital, 1 in ICU (As of Jan. 31)

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 4 in hospital, 0 in ICU (As of Jan. 31)

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 4 in hospital, 1 in ICU (Updated on Thursdays)

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 114 in hospital, 0 in ICU (As of Jan. 26)

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations

4 in hospitals

3 in long-term care homes

8 in retirement homes

1 in a group home

INFLUENZA OUTBREAKS

1 in a long-term care home

OTHER ONGOING RESPIRATORY OUTBREAKS

3 in long-term care homes

4 in retirement homes

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's outbreak dashboard.