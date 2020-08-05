OTTAWA -- Loblaw is reporting three recent cases of COVID-19 at stores in Ottawa.

On its website, the company reports that two employees of the South Keys Loblaws store at 2210 Bank St. have received presumptive positive test results. The last day the employees worked were on July 26 and Aug. 1.

The company is also reporting a presumptive positive case at the Shoppers Drug Mart in Findlay Creek at 4744 Bank St. Loblaw says the last day the team member worked was on July 22.

These cases were reported on the company's COVID-19 page, dated Aug. 5 and Aug. 4, respectively. It is not immediately clear if any other employees are required to self-isolate as a result.

CTV News has reached out to Loblaw for comment.

More to come.