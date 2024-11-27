OTTAWA
    • Ottawa man charged with attempted murder, assaulting police in Orléans attack

    Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot and injured by police after he allegedly injured multiple people with a weapon in Ottawa's east end Friday night. (Dylan Dyson/ CTV News Ottawa) Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot and injured by police after he allegedly injured multiple people with a weapon in Ottawa's east end Friday night. (Dylan Dyson/ CTV News Ottawa)
    The Ottawa Police Service has laid charges against a 33-year-old man involved in allegedly assaulting five people before being shot by officers in a parking lot near Place D'Orléans Shopping Mall earlier this month.

    Police have charged Tyler Low of Ottawa with 52 offences, including four counts of attempted murder, five counts of aggravated assault, 12 counts of assault with a weapon and assault of a police officer.

    He was also charged with multiple weapons and mischief offences, including 20 charges of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

    Police had previously not released any information on charges, directing inquires to Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU), the province's police watchdog.

    Ottawa police officers were called at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Nov. 15 after receiving reports of a man assaulting people and damaging vehicles in front of a Wendy's restaurant on St. Joseph Boulevard and Place D'Orléans Drive.

    Upon confronting the suspect, police shot the man "multiple times," according to the SIU. Two conducted energy weapons were also deployed. The suspect was taken to hospital with serious injuries and is currently in stable condition, Ottawa police say.

    A total of five people were injured, some with serious injuries. Police say the injuries were later deemed to be non life-threatening.

    The SIU and the Ottawa Police Service continue to investigate.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Criminal Investigation Section at 613-236-1222 at extension 3566.

    Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or crimestoppers.ca

