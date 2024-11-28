Here's when it'll start to snow this Thursday

Snow is in the forecast for Ottawa this Thursday.

Environment Canada calls for a high of 2 C, cloudy skies and a 40 per cent chance of light snow late this morning and this afternoon. A low of -7 C and partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for tonight.

Friday will see a high of 1 C and a 70 per cent chance of flurries. A low of -1 C and a 30 per cent chance of flurries are expected for the night.

On Saturday, the weather agency calls for a high of 1 C, a mix of sun and cloud and a 30 per cent chance of flurries. A low of -4 C and a 40 per cent chance of flurries are in the forecast for the night.

The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 1 C and a low of -7 C.