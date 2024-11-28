OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Here's when it'll start to snow this Thursday

    Snow dusts the rooftops of the Confederation Building in Ottawa. (Getty)
    Snow is in the forecast for Ottawa this Thursday.

    Environment Canada calls for a high of 2 C, cloudy skies and a 40 per cent chance of light snow late this morning and this afternoon. A low of -7 C and partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for tonight.

    Friday will see a high of 1 C and a 70 per cent chance of flurries. A low of -1 C and a 30 per cent chance of flurries are expected for the night.

    On Saturday, the weather agency calls for a high of 1 C, a mix of sun and cloud and a 30 per cent chance of flurries. A low of -4 C and a 40 per cent chance of flurries are in the forecast for the night.

    The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 1 C and a low of -7 C. 

