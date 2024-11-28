Youth arrested in death of Perth, Ont. teen now facing first-degree murder charge: OPP

The 16-year-old accused of killing a 15-year-old boy in Perth, Ont. last month is now facing a first-degree murder charge, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Police were called to the area of North Street North and Sherbrooke Street East just before 3 p.m. on Oct. 25. When they arrived at the scene, they located a deceased person later identified as Reese Stanzel. A 16-year-old arrested at a home in the area was initially charged with second-degree murder.

"But the investigation has resulted in the charge being elevated to first-degree murder under section 235(1) of the Criminal Code," the OPP said in an update Thursday.

"While we cannot discuss the evidence or possible motives, the OPP asks for your patience and urges everyone to refrain from spreading unverified and potentially misleading information."

The suspect's identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The investigation into what led to the incident is ongoing.

The 16-year-old remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 28.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

Perth is about 85 kilometres southwest of downtown Ottawa.