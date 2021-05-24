OTTAWA -- No one was hurt following a fire Monday morning in the Meadowlands area.

Firefighters were called to a home on Palsen Street near Calvert Street at around 7:12 a.m. on reports of black smoke coming from the back of a home.

Flames could be seen at the back of the one-storey house and the roof when crews arrived. The fire was extinguished and under control by 7:53 a.m., according to a release.

What caused the fire is under investigation.

Ottawa Fire Services say the Canadian Red Cross and the Salvation Army will be assisting the people affected by this fire.