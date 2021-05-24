Advertisement
Firefighters contain Meadowlands area blaze
Ottawa firefighters extinguish a blaze at the back of a home on Palsen Street, Monday, May 24, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Scott Stilborn / @OFSFirePhoto / Twitter)
OTTAWA -- No one was hurt following a fire Monday morning in the Meadowlands area.
Firefighters were called to a home on Palsen Street near Calvert Street at around 7:12 a.m. on reports of black smoke coming from the back of a home.
Flames could be seen at the back of the one-storey house and the roof when crews arrived. The fire was extinguished and under control by 7:53 a.m., according to a release.
What caused the fire is under investigation.
Ottawa Fire Services say the Canadian Red Cross and the Salvation Army will be assisting the people affected by this fire.