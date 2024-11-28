OTTAWA
    • Montreal girl, 16, facing charges after being stopped in stolen vehicle on Highway 417 in eastern Ontario

    A 16-year-old girl from Montreal is facing multiple charges after being stopped in a stolen vehicle Thursday morning on Highway 417 in eastern Ontario. (OPP/ X)
    A 16-year-old girl from Montreal is facing multiple charges after being stopped in a stolen vehicle Thursday morning on Highway 417 in eastern Ontario, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

    Police say though officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle that was heading eastbound on the highway in Hawkesbury, Ont. just after 5 a.m., the driver did not stop. That was when officers used a tire deflation device to bring it to a stop.

    When it was stopped, police arrested and charged the girl, according to the OPP.

    She has been charged with possessing property obtained by crime over $5000, theft of motor vehicle, flight from peace office and drive motor vehicle without licence.

    The 16-year-od is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 12.

