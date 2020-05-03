OTTAWA -- A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a third City of Ottawa-run long-term care facility.

The City of Ottawa announced late Saturday evening that an employee at Centre d’accueil Champlain tested positive for novel coronavirus.

This is the first employee at the long-term care home on Perrier Avenue to test positive for COVID-19. No residents at Centre d’accueil Champlain have tested positive for COVID-19.

Five employees and two residents at Peter D. Clark home have tested positive for COVID-19, while three employees at the Garry J. Armstrong home have tested positive.

In a memo to Council Saturday evening, Community and Social Services Department general manager Donna Gray said in order to prevent further spread of COVID-19 within the homes, additional preventative measures have been implemented. They include: