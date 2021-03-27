OTTAWA -- The Renfrew County and District Health Unit says patrons to a Renfrew Tim Hortons are not considered to be at risk after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

On Saturday, the health unit announced a staff member at Tim Hortons in Renfrew had a positive case of novel coronavirus.

Tim Hortons voluntarily closed both establishments in Renfrew to undergo a deep clean.

All staff who have been deemed to be a close contact of the positive case have been given direction to self-isolate and arrange for COVID-19 testing. All high-risk contacts will receive a text message from the health unit within 24 hours, notifying them that they have recently been exposed to COVID-19.

"All patrons, including those who dined-in and visited the drive-through, are not considered to be at risk," said a statement from the health unit on Saturday.

"However, all Renfrew County and District (RCD) residents are advised to self-monitor daily for COVID-19 symptoms. Should they develop symptoms, immediately self-isolate and arrange for testing."