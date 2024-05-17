The O-Train St. Laurent Station closed for ceiling tile inspection

Trains are temporarily skipping the St. Laurent Station along the O-Train line on Friday while crews conduct inspections on the ceiling tiles.

OC Transpo says following a regular visual inspection early Friday morning, "it was observed that a few of the suspended ceiling tiles above the platform were disrupted."

"Following our standard operating procedures, there will be a detailed inspection carried out to assess the cause," Richard Holder, director of Engineering Services, said in a memo to council.

"In order to allow staff to set up the necessary work area to conduct the inspection, St. Laurent Station will be skipped."

Shuttle bus service is available to transport passengers between St. Laurent and other stations along the O-Train line.

In January, a section of the O-Train line was shutdown for several hours for a structural inspection, after pieces of concrete were found along the track at St. Laurent Station. Staff said an inspection found the concrete chipped off the main slab inside the tunnel, and crews performed "sounding and scaling" to remove small concrete pieces that had separated from main slab.