

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Carleton University has announced its new President and Vice-Chancellor.

Dr. Benoit-Antoine Bacon has been named as the University’s 15th president. His five-year term will begin July 1.

Dr. Bacon currently serves as Provost and Academic Vice-Principal at Queen’s University.

He holds a PhD in neuropsychology from the University of Montreal, and undertook an NSERC-funded post-doctoral fellowship at the University of Glasgow in Scotland.

In addition to becoming President and Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Bacon will assume a tenured position as a professor of psychology.