Carleton University appoints new President and Vice-Chancellor
Carleton University has appointed Dr. Benoit-Antoine Bacon as its new President and Vice-Chancellor. (Photo: Carleton University)
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Tuesday, May 1, 2018 12:48PM EDT
Carleton University has announced its new President and Vice-Chancellor.
Dr. Benoit-Antoine Bacon has been named as the University’s 15th president. His five-year term will begin July 1.
Dr. Bacon currently serves as Provost and Academic Vice-Principal at Queen’s University.
He holds a PhD in neuropsychology from the University of Montreal, and undertook an NSERC-funded post-doctoral fellowship at the University of Glasgow in Scotland.
In addition to becoming President and Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Bacon will assume a tenured position as a professor of psychology.