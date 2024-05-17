Police continue to hunt for suspect in 2023 fatal shooting in Renfrew, Ont.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) continue to investigate the shooting incident that happened last year in the town of Renfrew, claiming the life of a man.

It happened on May 19, 2023 shortly before 10:30 p.m. at a home on Vimy Boulevard where Jonathan Logan who was 41 was shot.

Police note that the shooter ran away before their arrival. They remain at large.

Officers say the shooting was targeted. They believe members of the public might have key information that can lead to the arrest of the killer.

Police are asking people with information to come forward.

Anyone with information and who wants to remain anonymous is asked to call Ottawa Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.