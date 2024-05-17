4 Quebec residents facing charges related to vehicle thefts in Ottawa using tow truck
The Ottawa Police Service says four people from Quebec are facing charges related to auto thefts involving a tow truck in Centertown.
Police say they were called in February to the area of Isabella and Elgin streets to a report of a suspicious car theft where the caller reported that their car, which was parked on the street, was being hooked up to a tow truck.
When police arrived on scene and saw an unmarked white tow truck, they pulled it over and arrested the driver.
Upon further investigation, police determined that the driver was associated to an organized auto theft group from the Montreal area.
"This specific group’s modus operandi was to use an unmarked white tow-truck to steal vehicles from public locations, some in broad daylight. This group was also responsible for stealing a front-end loader," police said in a news release on Friday.
Officers note that while the driver is being investigated for five separate incidents, there could be other ones that they don't know about.
As a result, the four people have all been charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and attempted theft of a motor vehicle.
Though three of them have been arrested, one remains on the loose -- Jeremy Major, 23 -- and police want people's help to locate him.
He is described as a white man with a large build, short dark hair and dark facial hair. At the time, he was seen wearing glasses.
The three suspects who were apprehended are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the lead investigating officer at 613-236-1222 extension 8934, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.
