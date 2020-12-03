OTTAWA -- Ottawa will take centre stage on the small screen this holiday season.

Several Christmas movies filmed in the Ottawa-area will be premiering on CTV Drama in the lead up to Christmas.

The Ottawa Film Office says locations you may notice in the films includes the ByWard Market, Patterson's Creek Park and the Mayfair Theatre, along with diners and coffee shops.

Here is a look at the schedule for movies shot in Ottawa on CTV Drama:

Midnight at the Magnolia – Dec. 3 at 8 p.m.

Christmas Unwrapped – Dec. 4 at 8 p.m.

Christmas at Maple Creek – Dec. 16 at 8 p.m.

Unlocking Christmas – Dec. 17 at 8 p.m.

The Christmas Setup – Dec. 18 at 8 p.m.

Two other movies shot in Ottawa will also air this month: Rock N' Roll Christmas on CBC TV and a Christmas Carousel on W Network.

Ottawa Film Office Film Commissioner Bruce Harvey tells CTV News Ottawa ten Christmas movies were filmed in Ottawa this year. Harvey says the snow is an attractive pitch to lure productions to Ottawa.

"Certainly, when you need snow in the wintertime, it is a great location to film," said Harvey Thursday afternoon.

"I know that one of the networks did a survey of their viewers to see what they liked about certain movies and what was attractive to them, and the real snow in some of the Christmas movies that had been shot in Ottawa that were on their service was something that came up a number of times."

Harvey says people are surprised when they see Ottawa locations in Christmas films.

"Less so now then it was. I think people are starting to realize because of all of the social media that comes out from the Mayor's Office, from Ottawa Tourism, from our office, just promoting just how much Christmas is filmed in Ottawa."

The Ottawa Film Office says "countless locals" work year-round on bringing these movies to life, which contributes millions to Ottawa's economy and showcases the region's picturesque locations.

"If you talk to either the talent agents or the casting directors here in town, they'll tell you that the number of roles that have been provided for Ottawa area actors has really increased over the last couple of the years and there's a bigger draw on local casts," said Harvey.

"There's hundreds of people that rely on these movies for their livelihoods. It's a big support, its millions of dollars spent in Ottawa every year."

The Ottawa Film Office has created a Google map that shows the Christmas movie filming locations.

"One of the big go to sets for New York is going to Confederation Park and looking across at the Lord Elgin and that part of town because it has definitely kind of a New York park look for sure and a Central Park feel," said Harvey.

"Some of the stuff that's filmed on the canal and Patterson's Creek, those are really popular locations. The look of the (Rideau Canal) is phenomenal summer and winter."

Here's a look at some of the locations you may recognize in the Christmas movies on CTV Drama this holiday season:

Midnight at the Magnolia

Clarendon Lane, ByWard Market

MacDonald Gardens Park on Rideau Street

Whiskey Bar

Happy Goat Coffee on Elgin Street

Christmas Unwrapped

Patterson's Creek Park

Strathcona Park

Mayfair Theatre

Howard Fine Jewellers on Sparks Street

Bramasole Diner on Bank Street

Infinity Convention Centre

Unlocking Christmas

Mississippi Valley Textile Museum, Almonte

Superior Restaurant, Almonte

L.G. Lee & Sons in Almonte

The Christmas Set Up