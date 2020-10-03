OTTAWA -- A fourth employee within the City of Ottawa's Recreation, Cultural and Facility Services department has tested positive for COVID-19 in just over a week.

In a memo to Council Saturday afteroon, Recreation, Cultural and Facility Services department general manager Dan Chenier says an employee at the Overbrook Community Centre has tested positive for COVID-19.

Chenier says the employee was asymptomatic when they last worked on September 23.

"The employee worked alone during the shift and did not interact with the public," said Chenier.

"Upon receiving news that a family member had tested positive, the employee presented for testing on Sept. 29. A positive test was confirmed on October 3 and the individual continues to self-isolate at home."

The Overbrook Community Centre is located on Quill Street in the Overbrook neighbourhood of Ottawa's east-end.

The city is working with Ottawa Public Health to conduct contact tracing of individuals who have, or may have been, in close contact with the employee.

On Friday, the city announced an employee at the Pinecrest Recreation Complex on Torquay Avenue tested positive for COVID-19. The employee last worked on Sept. 26.

On Thursday, the city announced an employee at the St-Laurent Complex on Cote Street tested positive for COVID-19.

Last weekend, the city confirmed an employee at the Plant Recreation Centre on Somerset Street West tested positive for COVID-19.

Chenier says all staff are instructed to observe physical distancing rules while at work to minimize the spread of germs.