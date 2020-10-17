OTTAWA -- Gatineau has temporarily closed the Mont-Bleu sports complex until further notice after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

In a media release, the city says it was informed on Saturday that an employee tested positive for the virus, and remains in self-isolation.

The employee last worked at the Mont-Bleu sports complex on Saturday.

While the complex is temporarily closed until further notice, the outdoor area at the Mont-Bleu sports complex remains open for individual practices.

The City of Gatineau says the site has been cleaned at least two to three times a day during the COVID-19 pandemic, physical distancing between employees and visitors is respected at all times and all employees must wear a mask.