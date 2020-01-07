OTTAWA -- An elderly woman in her 80s has died after she was struck by a shuttle bus on Carling Ave. near the Civic Hospital.

Ottawa Paramedics say the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The woman was rushed to the Ottawa Trauma Centre just feet away from the collision. Paramedics say there were emergency crews nearby who were able to respond in minutes, before 911 was dialed.

A shuttle bus with the Ottawa Hospital logo could be seen behind police tape during the investigation. The hospital confirms the vehicle involved is a contracted shuttle bus.

The Ottawa Hospital sent out the following statement following the incident:

"We are aware of the terrible incident that happened today, and our hearts go out to the individual involved and their loved ones."

"We are working with city partners, including police, to investigate the incident involving one of the hospital’s contracted shuttle buses," the statement continued.

The woman appeared to be on the mend, and had been listed in serious but stable condition Wednesday afternoon. Police confirmed she died of her injuries Thursday morning.

Ottawa Police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed the crash.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Collision Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2481.