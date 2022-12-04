Eight unique places to stay near Ottawa this winter
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at unique destinations to stay at this winter within two hours of Ottawa.
THE WAKEFIELD TREEHOUSE
The Wakefield Treehouse is located in Wakefield, Que., 35 km from downtown Ottawa.
"We hope to fulfill your treehouse fantasy," says the listing on Airbnb.
"The treehouse is a unique minimalist experience for those seeking quiet solitude in the Gatineau Hills. Includes all the amenities of home to offer the most comfort in all seasons."
The treehouse has room for two guests, with one bedroom and 1.5 baths.
THIS OLD CHURCH
This Old Church is located in Wakefield, Que.
"Welcome to ‘This Old Church.’ This 150 year old building has been fully renovated and is central to hiking, biking, skiing and paddling… making it easy to plan your visit," says the listing on Airbnb.
Stay in a 300 sq. ft. studio apartment within the 150-year-old church.
There is room for four guests, with one bedroom and one bath.
The sleep area at this church in Wakefield, Que. has two comfy double beds. (Courtesy: Airbnb/Lynda)
COZY DOMES
The Cozy Domes are located in Denholm, Que., 50 km from downtown Ottawa.
"If you're looking for a unique way to spend your next adventure, why not spend time in these Glamping Domes?" says the listing on Airbnb.
"Imagine waking up to the sound of nature as the first rays of sunlight leak through your very own glamping domes, ready for the day ahead. All meticulously built and beautifully furnished, these domes are ready to bring you a spectacular experience."
The dome has space for two guests, with one bedroom and a half-bath.
A cozy dome is available for a unique stay in nature in Denholm, Que. (Courtesy: Airbnb/Base De Plein Air Air-Eau-Bois)
YURT IN PONTIAC
The Lo-Fi Yurt is located in Pontiac, Que., 44 km from downtown Ottawa.
"Two simple, cozy and off-grid yurts overlooking the Coulonge River, one of the legendary 'Chemin d'eau' used by river travellers for millennia," says the listing on Airbnb.
"Each yurt is equipped with a wood stove that will keep you toasty, whether it be cooler Fall nights or in the middle of deep winter."
The Yurt is located on 12 acres of land, with access to walking and x-country ski trails, and a sauna.
There is room for four guests, with one bedroom and three beds.
Spend a night in an off-grid yurt overlooking the Coulonge River in Pontiac, Que. (Courtesy: Airbnb/Yurt hosted by Alan)
OFF-GRID MUSHROOM HOUSE
The Off-Grid Mushroom House and Sauna is located in Chesterville, Ont., 60 km from downtown Ottawa.
"Get away from the hustle at our off-grid oasis. A unique structure with a living roof," says the listing on Airbnb.
"Cozy up in the cabin with your favourite book, take a walk on the trails, or sweat your cares away in the wood fired sauna or maybe even some try cold water therapy, while the water is still cold."
There is room for three guests, with one bedroom and one bath.
Get away from the hustle at an "Off-Grid Mushroom House" in Chesterville, Que. (Courtesy: Airbnb/Stephanie)
GLAMPING LAKESIDE IN A YURT
The Yurt is located in Renfrew, Ont., approximately 90 km from downtown Ottawa and 5 minutes from Calabogie, Ont.
"Mohr's Circle is a glamping experience on beautiful Ferguson Lake. The yurt contains amenities to ensure the comfort of our guests," says the listing on Airbnb.
"Reconnect with nature and each other at this lakeside retreat. Enjoy a sunset campfire at the fire pit with stairs leading to the shores of Ferguson Lake."
The Yurt has room for four guests, including a bedroom with a king size bed. There is a ladder leading to an open loft above the bedroom with two twin sized mattresses.
Spend a winter night or weekend in a Yurt in Renfrew, Ont. The Yurt is located on Ferguson Lake, one hour west of Ottawa and five minutes from Calabogie, Ont. (Courtesy: Airbnb/Kerry-Lynn)
MONT TREMBLANT TREEHOUSES
The Mont Tremblant Treehouses are located in Saint-Faustin-Lac-Carre, Que., 164 km from Ottawa.
"Our 4-season treehouses are nestled on the edge of a pristine lake in a 2,000 acre protected regional park with 36 km of walking/snowshoe trails, four lakes, wetlands. Basic kitchen, wood burning stove, sunny terraces, fire pit and picnic table," says the listing on Airbnb.
"This is 'ready-to-camp' so somewhere between a chalet and camping. We are off-grid (no road, no electricity) in a wilderness setting. You must walk 15 minutes to your treehouse."
The treehouse has room for six guests, with two bedrooms.
The Treehouse located in Saint-Faustin-Lac-Carre, Que. has room for six guests. (Courtesy: Airbnb/Les Refuges Perches)
LA BULLE DES PLEIADES
The dome is located in Saint-Calixte, Que., 192 km from Ottawa.
The dome has room for two guests, with one bedroom and one bath.
"Sleep under the stars with all the comforts of a chalet," says the listing on Airbnb.
"Les Pieds sur Terre is set on a 40 acre lot offering you different types of unusual accommodations surrounded by nature, not overlooked, more than 150 meters (500 feet) from each other."
The bubble is directly connected to a small cabin that acts as an additional room for the indoor kitchen, dining room and bathroom.
Guests are asked to bring their own sheets/sleeping bags, pillows and your own towels.
"The Bubble is installed far from eyes, in the forest on the edge of a small stream. It also has its own outdoor spa."
The La Bulle des Pleiades is located in Saint-Calixte, Que. (Courtesy: Airbnb/Kedarnathan)
Stittsville family creates Elf Christmas lights display
