OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa Monday, with zero new deaths; however, data show active cases are on the rise.

According to the OPH COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 2,118 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since March 11.

In Ottawa, 263 people have died of COVID-19. This is the tenth day in a row that no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the capital.

Three people remain in hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses, with one in intensive care.

Active cases on the rise

Data from Ottawa Public Health show active cases of COVID-19 are on the rise.

While 1,801 (or 85 per cent) of all lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date have been resolved, the rate of new resolved cases in the city is slowing, with just one new case considered resolved Monday.

With the eight new reported infections Monday, the number of active cases has jumped to 54, a level not seen since June 25, when 55 cases remained active. This is the third straight day the number of active cases has increased in Ottawa.

Community transmission

Incidents of cases with no known source are also apparently increasing.

The OPH dashboard is currently reporting that 47 per cent of all confirmed cases in the 14 days up to and including July 3 are not linked to travel, an institutional outbreak, close contact with a confirmed case, or in a front-line or health-care worker who is expected to come into regular contact with COVID-positive individuals.

These figures are regularly adjusted, and have an intentional three-day lag to give time for investigation. Last Friday, OPH reported an unknown source rate of 47 per cent, but adjusted the figure down to 39 per cent on Saturday.

Outbreaks

One COVID-19 outbreak remains active at a long-term care home in Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health says the outbreak at the Peter D. Clark Long-term Care Centre has officially ended.

Eight residents and one staff member at the City of Ottawa-run facility died in the outbreak that began April 28. It officially ended July 4.

An outbreak at the Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre remains active.