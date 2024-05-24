OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Eastern Ontario woman safely escapes gun pointed at her, notifies police

    OPP
    Share

    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a 54-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman in his house in the Lombardy area of Rideau Lakes Township.

    It happened in the early morning hours of Friday.

    The woman was able to run away and to call police. Though she was not injured, she told police that she heard a single gunshot.

    Leeds OPP responded to the incident at 1 a.m. at the man’s home off of Mahon Road.

    He was arrested and charged with pointing a firearm, forcible confinement, uttering threats, cause death or bodily harm, careless use of firearm and robbery using firearm.

    He was scheduled to appear in court Friday.

    The investigation is still ongoing.

      

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Group tied to Islamic State plotted fatal Ontario restaurant shooting: Crown

    A gunman who is accused of killing a young Ontario man and shooting four of his family members at their small Mississauga restaurant in 2021 was allegedly part of a trio who had pledged allegiance to the listed terrorist group Islamic State, a Crown attorney said in an opening statement in the Brampton murder trial this week.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News