Eastern Ontario woman safely escapes gun pointed at her, notifies police

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a 54-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman in his house in the Lombardy area of Rideau Lakes Township.

It happened in the early morning hours of Friday.

The woman was able to run away and to call police. Though she was not injured, she told police that she heard a single gunshot.

Leeds OPP responded to the incident at 1 a.m. at the man’s home off of Mahon Road.

He was arrested and charged with pointing a firearm, forcible confinement, uttering threats, cause death or bodily harm, careless use of firearm and robbery using firearm.

He was scheduled to appear in court Friday.

The investigation is still ongoing.