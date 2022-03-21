Eastern Ontario girls, 14, charged with counselling suicide

Two 14-year-old girls south of Ottawa have been charged with counselling suicide after an investigation into criminal harassment, police said Monday.

OPP in Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry started investigating the allegations on March 5, police said in a news release. On March 10, two 14-year-old girls and a 16-year-old boy were arrested and charged.

One girl, from South Glengarry, is charged with counselling suicide, uttering threats, criminal harassment and mischief under $5,000.

Another girl, from Cornwall, is charged with counselling suicide and criminal harassment. The boy, from South Glengarry, is charged with mischief.

There was no loss of life, police said.

The three accused cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. All three are due in Cornwall youth court.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident, or anyone who is being bullied online or knows someone who is, to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

Mental health resources

The Distress Centre of Ottawa and Region has mental health support and resources available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can call 613-238-3311 anytime. You can also text 343-306-5550 to chat between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m.

If you are in crisis, contact the Mental Health Crisis Line (24 hours a day/7 days a week) at 613-722-6914 or if outside Ottawa toll-free at 1-866-996-0991.

If you have a youth in crisis, contact the Youth Services 24/7 Crisis Line (24 hours a day/7 days a week) at 613-260-2360 of if outside Ottawa toll-free at 1-877-377-7775.

Youth and young adults aged five to 29 can also access Kids Help Phone 24 hours a day for confidential and anonymous care from professional counsellors. Call 1-800-668-6868 or text CONNECT to 686868.

If you’re struggling with suicidal thoughts, Canada Suicide Prevention Service offers 24-hour bilingual support at 1-833-456-4566.