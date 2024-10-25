OTTAWA
    Drugs, guns, cash seized in Athens, Ont. bust

    OPP say guns, drugs, ammunition and cash were seized from a home in Athens, Ont. on Oct. 24, 2024. (OPP/handout) OPP say guns, drugs, ammunition and cash were seized from a home in Athens, Ont. on Oct. 24, 2024. (OPP/handout)
    Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two residents of Athens, Ont. with drug trafficking offences after searching a home in the eastern Ontario community.

    The investigation began earlier this fall, OPP said, and culminated with a search on Wiltse Street on Thursday.

    "Officers seized over 100 grams of suspected crack cocaine and over 12 grams of suspected cocaine, as well as quantities of suspected MDMA, oxycodone and hydromorphone. They also seized a sawed-off shotgun, a 22-calibre rifle, ammunition, over $1000 in cash and items typically associated with drug trafficking," the OPP said.

    The accused are a 54-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman.

    They are each charged with five counts of possession of drugs for the purposes of trafficking, one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of careless storage of a firearm, and two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

    Athens is approximately 120 kilometres south-southwest of downtown Ottawa.

