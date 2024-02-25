OTTAWA
    • Driver with readily available cannabis facing charges after insisting 'it was okay': Grenville OPP

    Police in Grenville say one person is facing charges after finding readily available cannabis in their vehicle.

    OPP said Friday night, a vehicle outside of Merrickville – County Road 15/16 came through a RIDE program stop. When police searched the driver’s car and found cannabis readily available, they insisted "it was okay," saying it was medicinal.

    Police say "it is not."

