Driver stopped speeding on Hwy. 401 with two unbuckled children in backseat
A vehicle stopped travelling 57 km/h over the speed limit on Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario had two infants not properly buckled up in the backseat, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
Police say a vehicle was stopped travelling 157 km/h on Hwy. 401 in Augusta Township at approximately 4 a.m.Thursday.
"Officers also found two infants not properly secured in the backseat," police said.
The driver is facing charges of stunt driving and for the seatbelt violations involving the two children.
"Always ensure everyone in the vehicle is buckled up properly," the OPP said.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
