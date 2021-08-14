OTTAWA -- A 21-year-old driver is spending Saturday evening without their vehicle after being stopped speeding on the Queensway.

The Ottawa Police Traffic Unit says the driver was observed going 175 km/h on Hwy. 417 at Kirkwood Avenue.

The speed limit on the Queensway is 100 km/h.

The driver's licence was suspended for seven days, and the vehicle was impounded for 14-days.

21yr old driver stopped going 175km... that is right 175km on the 417/Kirkwood, which is a 100km/h area.#stuntdriving = licence suspended for 7 day and vehicle impounded for 14.#SlowDown @OttawaPolice pic.twitter.com/yafcwKt1sw — OPS Traffic Unit (@OPSTrafficCM) August 15, 2021

Members of the Ottawa Police Traffic Unit were back out on the streets Saturday night after issuing 73 tickets Friday night. The charges included five for stunt driving and 33 for speeding.