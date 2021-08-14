Advertisement
Driver stopped going 175 km/h on the Queensway Saturday evening
Published Saturday, August 14, 2021 8:47PM EDT
Ottawa police say a motorist was stopped going 175 km/h on the Queensway Saturday evening. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/OPSTrafficCM)
OTTAWA -- A 21-year-old driver is spending Saturday evening without their vehicle after being stopped speeding on the Queensway.
The Ottawa Police Traffic Unit says the driver was observed going 175 km/h on Hwy. 417 at Kirkwood Avenue.
The speed limit on the Queensway is 100 km/h.
The driver's licence was suspended for seven days, and the vehicle was impounded for 14-days.
Members of the Ottawa Police Traffic Unit were back out on the streets Saturday night after issuing 73 tickets Friday night. The charges included five for stunt driving and 33 for speeding.