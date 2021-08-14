Advertisement
Driver with three children in car faces stunt driving charge
An Ottawa Police cruiser is seen near the Elgin Street police station in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Share:
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say more than six dozen tickets for a variety of driving infractions were handed out Friday night, including a stunt driving charge to a driver with three kids in the car.
Project NoiseMaker, which aims to crack down on speeding and excessively noisy cars, has been ongoing since the spring. In a tweet Saturday morning, the Ottawa police traffic unit said 73 charges were laid Friday, including five for stunt driving, 33 for speeding and five for improper mufflers, among others.
A 23-year-old with three kids in the vehicle was stopped going 115 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on the MacDonald-Cartier Bridge.
Other stunt driving charges include:
- 18-year-old with a G2 license clocked at 133 km/h in a 60 zone on Greenbank and Foxfield
- 31-year-old going 115 km/h in a 60 zone on Industrial Avenue
- 25-year-old clocked at 112 km/h in a 60 zone at Bronson Avenue and Brewer Way
- 21-year-old going 110 km/h in a 60 zone on River Road
Police also said a 25-year-old was stopped in the Woodroffe and Fallowfield area driving an unplated and uninsured motorcycle.
Stunt driving charges are laid whenever a driver is caught going 50 km/h or more above the posted speed limit, or 40 km/h or more above the limit on roads where the speed limit is below 80 km/h. Each charge comes with an automatic 14-day vehicle impound and a seven-day license suspension.