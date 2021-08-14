OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say more than six dozen tickets for a variety of driving infractions were handed out Friday night, including a stunt driving charge to a driver with three kids in the car.

Project NoiseMaker, which aims to crack down on speeding and excessively noisy cars, has been ongoing since the spring. In a tweet Saturday morning, the Ottawa police traffic unit said 73 charges were laid Friday, including five for stunt driving, 33 for speeding and five for improper mufflers, among others.

A 23-year-old with three kids in the vehicle was stopped going 115 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on the MacDonald-Cartier Bridge.

Other stunt driving charges include:

18-year-old with a G2 license clocked at 133 km/h in a 60 zone on Greenbank and Foxfield

31-year-old going 115 km/h in a 60 zone on Industrial Avenue

25-year-old clocked at 112 km/h in a 60 zone at Bronson Avenue and Brewer Way

21-year-old going 110 km/h in a 60 zone on River Road

Police also said a 25-year-old was stopped in the Woodroffe and Fallowfield area driving an unplated and uninsured motorcycle.

Stunt driving charges are laid whenever a driver is caught going 50 km/h or more above the posted speed limit, or 40 km/h or more above the limit on roads where the speed limit is below 80 km/h. Each charge comes with an automatic 14-day vehicle impound and a seven-day license suspension.

