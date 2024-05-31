'Animals have nowhere to go': Baby moose on the loose in Beaverbrook in Kanata

A baby moose has been spotted Friday morning in the Beaverbrook neighbourhood of Kanata by a mother as she was dropping her daughter at daycare.

Tara Cawley says when she saw the baby moose at around 7:30 a.m., she stopped to call 911 and to take some pictures.

“At first, I thought it was a horse, then I saw it was a baby moose and it made me sad! When all the developments happening in the city, the animals have nowhere to go,” she told CTV News Ottawa.

“Kanata keeps building and building. There is nowhere for the wildlife to go anymore.”

However, she says her three-year-old daughter thought it “was the coolest thing in the world.”

While the last thing Cawley heard about the animal was that it was heading towards Teron Road, she hopes it will be brought to safety.

Ottawa Bylaw is asking people to slow down and be careful while driving in the Beaverbrook neigbourhood of Kanata. It says there is no risk to public safety.

"We are working with our partners to return it to its natural habitat," Ottawa Bylaw said on X.

When seeing large wild mammals in residential areas, Ottawa Bylaw says you should give the animal space and call this number 613-236-1222.

