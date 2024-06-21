Here's what's happening in Ottawa on Canada Day

July 1 is Canada Day and the nation's capital does not fall short on activities and celebrations, according to the City of Ottawa.

If you are going to observe the day, here's what you should know:

Main celebration at LeBreton Flats

The city says that the main event will take place at LeBreton Flats Park again this year. It will host a number of activities and shows, including a flypast, where a significant number of airplanes will roam the skies for several minutes.

Aviation enthusiasts can check the Royal Canadian Air Force's social media channels for more information.

The celebrations will start at 9 a.m. and will last until 10 p.m. at LeBreton Flats and other parts of Ottawa and Gatineau. A full list of celebrations is available online.

Fireworks

While the Canada Day fireworks will light up the sky at 10 p.m. from LeBreton Flats, they can be seen from many places around downtown.

"For a spectacular view, go to LeBreton Flats Park or head to the surrounding streets, which are closed to car traffic," the city said in a news release on Friday.

The city adds purchasing personal fireworks is only allowed on Canada Day and the seven days leading up to it; however, its use comes with a number of rules and regulations available online.

Getting around downtown, transportation

Getting around downtown during the day will be difficult, as many roads and pathways will be closed to vehicle traffic, the city says. Not only is public transit your best bet, but it's also going to be free on Canada Day.

The city asks people to plan ahead for their trips, and to check its website for traffic conditions and OC Transpo's bus and O-Train service.

Here's what the city recommends for transit riders:

• Plan ahead and leave yourself extra time to get where you want to go.

• To get to and from Government of Canada's event site at LeBreton Flats, use Lyon Station as it is your most direct route during Canada Day road closures. Take O-Train Line 1 or a bus to Lyon Station and walk to the event site entrance on Wellington Street.

• Please note that some detours will be in effect downtown due to road closures. Check octranspo.com for the latest detour information.

• Para Transpo customers travelling to LeBreton Flats on Canada Day will be dropped off at the designated Para Transpo drop off/pick up point on Vimy Place across from the War Museum.

• After the fireworks, increased service will be available on O-Train Line 1 at Lyon Station for customers travelling east and west. Follow signage to join the lineup in your direction of travel.

• Special westbound bus service to Barrhaven and Kanata will operate from Albert Street between Lyon and Kent streets.

• Para Transpo customers leaving LeBreton Flats will be picked up where they were dropped off at the designated Para Transpo drop off/pick up point on Vimy Place across from the War Museum.

For more information on access to the Canada Day events site, visit Canada.ca/CanadaDay.

Celebrations in various Ottawa neighbourhoods

• Barrhaven: Canada Day Barrhaven will take place starting at 8:30 a.m. and end with fireworks at 10 p.m. Strandherd Drive will be closed between Dealership Drive/Kennevale Drive and Borrisokane Road from 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

• Canada Day Beacon Hill Fireworks: The Beacon Hill Community Association will have a fireworks display at Loyola Park at dusk.

• Dunrobin: The Dunrobin Canada Day Celebration will take place at the Dunrobin Community Centre from 4 p.m. until after the fireworks at sunset.

• Greely: The Greely Community Association Canada Day event will take place at the Greely Community Centre from noon to 11 p.m. with fireworks at dusk.

• Kanata: Canada Day in Kanata will take place at Walter Baker Park on June 30 from 6 to 11 p.m. and on July 1 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Charlie Rogers Place will be closed between Ron Maslin Way and the Kanata Recreation Centre on June 30 from 5 to 11 p.m. and July 1 from 7 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Canada Day Road Races, Kanata: The 36th edition of Otto's Canada Day Road Races takes place on July 1. The Parkway in Kanata will be closed between Reaney Court, Leacock Drive and Teron Road from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

• Orléans: OHHH Canada Kids Festival Jeunesse will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Millenium Park.

• Osgoode: Osgoode's Canada Day Festival will take place at Osgoode Village Park and the Stuart Holmes Arena from 11:30 a.m. until 11 p.m. Osgoode Main Street will be closed between Nixon Drive and 5673 Osgoode Main St. from 1:45 to 3 p.m.

• Riverside South: Riverside South Community Association Canada Day will take place at Claudette Cain Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with music starting at 8 p.m. and fireworks at dusk (approximately 10 p.m.).

• Stittsville: Canada Day in Stittsville will take place at the field of Sacred Heart High School from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. with fireworks at dusk.

The city reminds all residents to respect its bylaws, noting that enforcement officers will be out and about during the day. More information about schedule changes is available on the city’s website.