Driver killed in crash at Luskville, Que. Dragway

Police in western Quebec say a race car driver was killed in a crash at a motor racing track in Luskville, Que.

The MRC des-Collines de l'Outaouais police say emergency crews responded to a call for an accident with injuries during a race at the Luskville Dragway just after 2 p.m. Sunday.

The driver died in the single-vehicle crash.

"The race track has been closed and police are still on site to shed light on the causes and circumstances of the accident," police said in a statement.

The Luskville Dragway was hosting the Super Canadian Bracket Finals this weekend.