OTTAWA -- An Ottawa man convicted in the deaths of a beloved Renfrew couple has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Joan, 66, and Doug Foster, 69, were killed in the head-on crash on March Road near Carp on Dec. 4, 2016.

John Anstie, then 24, was on his way to Kanata from Almonte when his car collided head-on with the Fosters'. He was convicted of impaired driving and criminal negligence causing death in July 2019.

On Thursday, a judge sentenced him to five years in prison. Anstie did not visibly react when the sentence was delivered at the virtual hearing.

Anstie's lawyer had been seeking a two-year sentence, saying he was sexually abused when he was a teenager and began self-medicating, resulting in a drug addiction.

The judge referenced his addiction and trauma in the decision, but said the sentence must reflect the severity of Anstie's crime.

The Crown had sought an eight-year sentence.

This is a developing news story. More to come.