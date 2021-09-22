OTTAWA -- The Ottawa bus driver charged in the fatal 2019 Westboro bus crash has been found not guilty on all charges.

Aissatou Diallo, 44, faced three counts of dangerous driving causing death and 35 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

A judge rendered his verdict Wednesday morning, calling the case "tragic."

"The degree of human pain and loss suffered by so many has not eluded me," Justice Matthew Webber said in his ruling. "However, to convict Ms. Diallo would be to cast the net far too wide."

Three people died and nearly two-dozen others were injured when the double-decker OC Transpo bus Diallo was driving crashed into the overhanging shelter at the Westboro bus station.

