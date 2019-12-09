Ontario Provincial Police say a driver is dead after hitting a tree south of Ottawa Monday morning.

OPP say the driver was headed westbound when they left County Rd. 43 near Boundary Rd. and hit a tree at around 5:30 a.m.

The driver was the only person in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released their identity, pending notification of next-of-kin.

County Rd. 43 is closed for the police investigation. Detours are in place between South Gower Rd. and Boundary Rd.