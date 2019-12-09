Driver dead after hitting tree in North Grenville
Newstalk 580 CFRA Published Monday, December 9, 2019 11:44AM EST
Ontario Provincial Police say a driver is dead after hitting a tree south of Ottawa Monday morning.
OPP say the driver was headed westbound when they left County Rd. 43 near Boundary Rd. and hit a tree at around 5:30 a.m.
The driver was the only person in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not released their identity, pending notification of next-of-kin.
County Rd. 43 is closed for the police investigation. Detours are in place between South Gower Rd. and Boundary Rd.