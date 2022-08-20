Driver, 16, stopped going 99 km/h over speed limit in Ottawa's south end, police say

Ottawa police say a 16-year-old driver going 99 km/h over the speed limit on Limebank Road was one of six motorists charged with stunt driving in Ottawa on Friday night.

Twenty Ottawa police Traffic and Patrol officers teamed up with the Ministry of Transportation for a "focused enforcement" blitz in the Barrhaven area.

Officers issued 130 tickets between 5 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday, including 35 speeding tickets, five seatbelt infractions and 19 improper mufflers.

"Multiple other tickets were issued for red light or stop sign running, improper tires, cell phone use and improper brakes," police said, adding five people were charged for driving while suspended.

Six motorists were charged with stunt driving.

Police say a 16-year-old driver with a G2 licence was observed going 159 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Limebank Road at Tom Roberts Road.

A 31-year-old man was charged with stung driving after being observed going 146 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Limebank Road at Leitrim Road.

The charge of stunt driving includes a 30-day licence suspension and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.