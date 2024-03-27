Double digit temperatures in the forecast for Wednesday

A return to spring-like temperatures is expected in Ottawa on Wednesday.

Environment Canada's forecast for March 27 says showers will end this morning then remain mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers.

Southeast winds at 20 km/h will gust to 40 km/h in the afternoon.

Daytime highs will be 14 C with a low of 1 C overnight.

Conditions are expected to cool on Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 9 C. Overnight lows at -3 C.

The forecast shows sunny conditions for the rest of the week with near or above seasonal temperatures.

Friday will be clear with a high of 7 C.

Saturday will be sunny with a high of 6 C.

The average high temperature for March 27 is 5.1 C and a low of -4.4 C, according to Environment Canada.