Dog rescued from rollover 'shaken up but uninjured'

A driver suffered minor injuries in a rollover in the eastern Greenbelt and firefighters helped care for a special passenger.

The driver’s dog was safely removed from the overturned vehicle, Ottawa Fire Services said Sunday, and cared for until transportation could be arranged.

The crash happened at around 8:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of Russell Road and Ramsayville Road. The driver was transported to hospital, while firefighters stayed behind to keep the dog safe until it could be returned home.

The dog was “visibly shaken up but thankfully uninjured,” according to OFS.

While on the scene, firefighters also put down absorbent to catch any leaking fluids from the car.

What caused the driver to crash is unknown.