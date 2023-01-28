Documentary follows Perth, Ont. high school basketball team's success

PERTH, ONT. -

A student and former basketball player at Perth and District Collegiate Institute in Perth, Ont. is set to release a documentary, which follows the success of the girls' senior basketball team.

The PDCI Blue Devils' season featured an undefeated regular season, a regional Lanark County Championship, an Eastern Ontario Championship, and a quarterfinals appearance at the provincial championships.

"Showcase this incredible story," said documentary maker Lauren Croth.

"I think it's so compelling to see just how a group of girls and a coach became a family over these last couple of years."

Croth took on the project after becoming the team's social media and communications manager last year in Grade 11, when COVID restrictions prevented fans from attending games.

"I don't think anyone would have thought this; that when we started playing that we were going to be this successful," said Leah Craig, a Grade 12 student and team member.

"We come from a small town where basketball isn't that huge."

The journey to the provincial championships was an improbable one, according to members of the team. Many of the players began playing the game of basketball together nine years ago.

"The first time I probably ever touch a ball was with some of my teammates," says team captain Reegan Bell.

"I remember our first game, we literally lost 50-something to 2."

"Getting to the provincial championships was a dream come true for a lot of these players," says head coach Sean Christy. "It will be the highlight of their high school years."

Croth says her documentary will be released around mid-February, as a way of launching her hopeful journalism career before heading to Toronto Metropolitan University in the fall.

The approximately 60-minute feature culminates with a defining moment from the team's final game.

"A timeout late in the last game when we knew we weren't going to be able to come back," Christy recalls.

"We were running out of time and it was probably the last time that particular group of girls would be out on the floor together."

"I'm pretty sad about it but I'm happy it happened," says Craig. "I don't think very many people get to experience bonds like this in their lifetime."

The players and coach agree that Croth's feature will be difficult to watch, but will also serve as way of staying connected as their basketball family goes their separate ways.

"I'm obviously going to watch it," says Bell.

"It's going to be something that we can all come back to."