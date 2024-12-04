Decking the halls for the Christmas Cheer Breakfast

OTTAWA
Ottawa

    The 2024 Christmas Cheer Breakfast is this Friday morning, helping to raise money for 28 local charities.

    Donations to the sold-out event can still be made at christmascheerottawa.com

    Christmas Cheer launched in 1951 and has evolved over the years and has shared a deep history with Newstalk 580 CFRA.

    Ottawa Christmas Cheer Foundation chair Samantha Hamilton joined CFRA's Ottawa at Work with Patricia Boal on Wednesday.

