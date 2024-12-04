Decking the halls for the Christmas Cheer Breakfast

The 2024 Christmas Cheer Breakfast is this Friday morning, helping to raise money for 28 local charities.

Donations to the sold-out event can still be made at christmascheerottawa.com

Christmas Cheer launched in 1951 and has evolved over the years and has shared a deep history with Newstalk 580 CFRA.

Ottawa Christmas Cheer Foundation chair Samantha Hamilton joined CFRA's Ottawa at Work with Patricia Boal on Wednesday.