OTTAWA -- Four more residents of Ottawa's Carlingview Manor long-term care home have died, according to the company that runs the home.

In a message obtained by CTV News, Revera Living says there have now been 42 COVID-19 related deaths at Carlingview. Ten new resident cases have also been confirmed, bringing the total to 147 since the outbreak began.

Two more staff members tested positive this week, for a total of 75 over the course of the pandemic.

Revera says, since the outbreak started, 11 staff members have since recovered from their COVID-19 symptoms. One has returned to work.

Ottawa Public Health reports the outbreak at the 303-bed facility began April 7. Carlingview is one of the 15 long-term care homes in Ottawa experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19.