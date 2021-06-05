OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says 31 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19, a drop from Friday's total, but three more people in Ottawa have died due to COVID-19.

Friday's update added 55 new cases, which was the highest single-day case count in a week. Saturday's update is the lowest in four days.

According to OPH, Ottawa has seen 27,265 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began and 577 residents have died.

Across the province, health officials reported 744 new cases of COVID-19, along with 1,242 newly resolved cases. Another 24 Ontarians have died due to COVID-19. Public Health Ontario added 29 new cases of COVID-19 to its total for Ottawa on Saturday. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily reports at different times of the day.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

The stay-at-home order ended at 12:01 a.m. on June 2. Ontario will announce when Ottawa and the rest of the province enter Step One of the Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (May 28 to June 3): 31.9 (down from 33.2)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (May 28 to June 3): 3.5 per cent

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.86

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of June 4:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 569,931

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 60,381

Total doses received in Ottawa: 604,790

As of Friday, 66 per cent Ottawa residents 18 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

*Total doses received does not include AstraZeneca doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health reported 25 people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Saturday, down from 27 people on Friday.

There are four people in the intensive care unit.

Hospitalizations (and ICU admissions) by age category:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 1 (1 in ICU)

40-49: 4 (1 in ICU)

50-59: 5 (1 in ICU)

60-69: 7 (1 in ICU)

70-79: 4

80-89: 3

90+: 1

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 533 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, down from 558 active cases on Friday.

OPH reported that 53 more people recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is now 26,155.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total B.1.1.7 (UK variant) cases: 5,523 (+27)

Total B.1.351 (South Africa variant) cases: 319 (+27)

Total P.1 (Brazil variant) cases: 26

Total B.1.617 (India variant): 3

Total B.1.617.2: 4

Other variant: 1

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 6,479 (+25)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 67 (+1)

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Three new cases (2,232 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 10 new cases (3,477 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Six new cases (6,123 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Three new cases (4,158 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Six new cases (3,588 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Two new cases (3,290 total cases)

60-69-years-old: One new case (1,938 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,082 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (855 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (519 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 924 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on June 3.

A total of 2,407 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Thursday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab was taken at a testing site to the result was 16 hours.

The next update from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will be released on Monday.

Public Health Ontario says 27,819 COVID-19 tests were completed across the province on Friday.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Zero new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: One case removed from the total

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Four new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 11 new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

The active community outbreaks are:

Workplace – Construction: One outbreak

Workplace – Retail: One outbreak

Workplace – Services: One outbreak

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Service A L'Enfrance Aladin St-Anne (May 13) Global Child Services Home Child Care (May 27) Dolphin Tale Child Care (May 30)

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Shelter A-14541 (April 25) Group Home A-15690 (May 4) Extendicare Starwood - 2 South (May 7) Villa Marconi - 3rd Floor (May 10) The Ottawa Hospital General Campus - Single Unit 5E (May 15) Group Home A-16961 (May 18) Centre D'Accueil Champlain - 2nd floor unit and 5th floor unit (May 19) Elisabeth Bruyere Residence - REB 5 Unit (May 21) Valley Stream Retirement Residence - Facility-wide (May 21) Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre (May 22) Garry J Armstrong long-term care home - 5th floor and 6th floor (May 24) The Ottawa Hospital Rehab Centre - Ward A (May 25) Maison Accueil Sagesse (May 25) Group Home A-17628 (May 29) The Ottawa Hospital General Campus - 5N (May 30) The Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus - 5E (May 30)

As of April 7, two cases of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home with an with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the facility is considered an outbreak in a long-term care home or retirement home. One laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff member or resident of other institutions such as shelters, group homes, is considered an outbreak. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.