Cyclists call for urgent repairs to Barrhaven path partially on federal land
A bike path that connects Barrhaven with Nepean is in desperate need of repair, but for it to be fixed, both the city and federal government need to work together.
Rainer Bruchhaeuser is a Barrhaven resident and avid cyclist, "I get out as often as I can," he tells CTV News Ottawa.
But there is one path in Ottawa he just won't ride anymore, "I'm detouring five kilometers to avoid this path just to get started with my cycling tour for the day."
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
He says a pathway between Hunt Club and Fallowfield, parallel to Greenbank Road, leaves much to be desired.
"The condition of it is abysmal. There are cracks and bumps and flooding that occurs at certain times of the year, and it's actually unsafe to travel down depending on your mode of transportation."
Other cyclists agree.
Dave Houghton says it's too bumpy for his bike, and on Wednesday, he chose to ride along the shoulder of Greenbank Road instead.
"Especially on a bike with hard tires. I mean, maybe a mountain bike would be okay, but it needs some work," he said.
The city tells CTV News Ottawa there is a plan to renew this pathway, but the federal government owns part of it.
In a statement on Tuesday, linear asset management manager Scott Laberge, wrote,
"The design of the Multi-Use Pathway (MUP) renewal on Greenbank Road will be initiated this year. As the path is partially located on federal lands, the City is in discussions with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to determine a construction schedule that aligns with the CFIA's plans that may impact the existing path resulting from construction access and utility improvements. The City of Ottawa will continue to evaluate the MUP's condition to ensure a safe environment for all users."
In a statement, a spokesperson for The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said,
"The Canadian Food inspection Agency (CFIA) is aware of the state of the path in this area. The CFIA has an agreement in place with the City of Ottawa to allow use of its property for this trail and the City maintains the trail."
Complicating matters, is a the federal government plan to start building a new laboratory nearby, which will mean digging in the area of the path.
"We are engaging in construction of a new laboratory at the location as a partner in the Laboratories Canada strategy. This project will require upgrades to electrical infrastructure, which will result in digging and trenching that will impact the area. We are also working with stakeholders such as Public Service and Procurement Canada, the City of Ottawa and Hydro Ottawa to ensure that work to repair this path is done at an appropriate time given the work to be done," the government said.
"What we want to avoid is putting the pathway down and having to tear it up. But my understanding is that's up to five years off," said Barrhaven East Coun. Wilson Lo.
Lo says he and the other councillors in the area, want the path fixed.
"We obviously can't leave it in the state that it's in now. It's been pretty bad for several years and it's only going to get worse as each winter passes."
But for now, there doesn't appear to be an immediate solution, and cyclists are fed up,
"It's something that should be addressed," says Bruchhaeuser
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Robert Pickton to remain in medically induced coma until later this week: police
Serial killer Robert Pickton will remain in a medically induced coma for at least the next few days following an attack in a Quebec prison Sunday, according to police spokesperson Hugues Beaulieu.
Poverty report cards: Which provinces got the worst grades?
Poverty and food insecurity have worsened in most of Canada in the past year and most provincial governments aren't doing enough to address the problem, according to a just-released series of report cards.
'I feel betrayed': Ottawa-area customers out thousands of dollars warn of bad faith contractor
A group of people from eastern Ontario and western Quebec is issuing a warning about Dennis Walker and his company Vue Windows.
'We'll need all hands on deck': Details emerge after deadly boat crash near Kingston
Police say they have wrapped up their on-scene investigation into a deadly boat crash in eastern Ontario as details of the incident begin to emerge.
Sheldon Keefe hired as head coach of New Jersey Devils
Sheldon Keefe has been hired as the head coach of the New Jersey Devils.
Tick season, warmer weather sparks fears about Lyme disease spread in Canada
The surge in Canada's tick population is linked to recent changes in our climate, according to Mount Allison University biology professor Vett Lloyd.
Woman found dead in Lake Ontario in 2017 matches identity of missing person in Switzerland
Genetic genealogy has helped Toronto police identify a woman who was found dead in Lake Ontario in 2017.
Toronto man who stabbed, decapitated mother in 2022 found guilty of 2nd-degree murder
Dallas Ly has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of his mother, whom he stabbed during a dispute in 2022 before decapitating and dumping her remains on the side of the road in east Toronto.
Fish oil supplements may raise risk of stroke, heart issues, study suggests
As an excellent source of heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids, daily fish oil supplements are a popular way to keep the risk of cardiovascular disease at bay.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Police dog, officer find missing 4-year-old in N.B. woods
An RCMP officer and her service dog found a missing four-year-old boy in the area of Memramcook, N.B., Monday evening.
-
N.B. man arrested after stealing fuel truck, rolling it over on N.S. highway
A Moncton man is facing numerous charges – including drug trafficking – after police arrested him for allegedly stealing a fuel truck and rolling it over on a Nova Scotia highway on Sunday.
-
Private island on Nova Scotia's South Shore listed for $15.8M
A private island on Nova Scotia’s South Shore has been listed for sale with a $11.5-million USD price tag.
Toronto
-
Toronto-area hockey coach charged in sexual exploitation investigation
A Toronto-area hockey coach has been charged in a sexual exploitation investigation by Peel police.
-
Toronto man who stabbed, decapitated mother in 2022 found guilty of 2nd-degree murder
Dallas Ly has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of his mother, whom he stabbed during a dispute in 2022 before decapitating and dumping her remains on the side of the road in east Toronto.
-
Sheldon Keefe hired as head coach of New Jersey Devils
Sheldon Keefe has been hired as the head coach of the New Jersey Devils.
Montreal
-
Man, 20, charged after shooting at Jewish school in Montreal last November
A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Jewish school in Montreal last fall.
-
Tenants set to swelter after NDG building bans A/C, blocks balconies for repairs
Some tenants in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighbourhood are bracing for a sweltering summer. Their building on Monkland Avenue is not allowing them to turn on air conditioning because of repairs to their balconies. The repair work is expected to last all summer.
-
3 people dead after stabbing in Plateau-Mont-Royal: Montreal police
Three people are dead after they were stabbed in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough Tuesday evening, police say.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury, Ont., councillor speaks out after man charged with criminally harassing her
An 81-year-old man has been charged with criminal harassment of a city councillor in Sudbury.
-
Northern Ont. police investigate possible hate crime as Pride flag burned
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating two hate crime incidents this month at a northern Ontario high school.
-
Sudburians did you feel the ground move Wednesday morning?
Earthquakes Canada and Vale confirm a 3.1 MN magnitude seismic event occurred shortly after 9 a.m. on May 22 at the Garson Mine site in Greater Sudbury, Ont.
Windsor
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Student asked to leave St. Clair College campus for wearing keffiyeh
In what is being billed as an 'example of anti-Palestinian racism in Windsor,' a video circulating on social media shows a young woman denied entry to a St. Clair College facility for wearing a keffiyeh.
-
Food bank usage up 11% in Windsor-Essex as poverty rates climb across nation
A new poverty report card from Food Banks Canada shows most of the country is on the edge of failure as poverty rates continue to climb.
-
'Farm in the City' celebrates farm life during Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market
Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island and the Essex County Federation of Agriculture are bringing farm life to the city during 'Open Farms: Farm in the City' on May 25 to the Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market.
London
-
London considers imposing 6 p.m. curfew for using gas lawn mowers and yard equipment
On Wednesday, the Civic Works Committee recommended holding a public meeting in July about whether to further restrict the hours when Londoners can use gas-powered lawn mowers, weed trimmers and leaf blowers.
-
3 teens charged after causing disturbance at west end grocery store
Three teens are facing multiple charges after allegedly throwing items at shoppers, assaulting an employee and an officer, and firing an imitation weapon at a west end grocery store on Tuesday night.
-
Thunderstorm warnings for parts of the region on Wednesday
Wednesday will be hot and steamy to start off, with a mix of sun and cloud mid morning with a chance of showers and thunderstorms as a cold front starts to move in.
Kitchener
-
Two injured in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 401 through Cambridge
A six-vehicle crash brought traffic to a standstill in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 through Cambridge on Wednesday morning.
-
Maple Leaf Foods closing its Brantford, Ont. plant
Maple Leaf Foods announced Wednesday that it is closing its Brantford, Ont. plant in early 2025.
-
Cat found in bag on side of Paris, Ont. road settles into new home
Matt the cat is adjusting well to his new forever home, one month after he was found at the side of a road in Paris, Ont.
Barrie
-
WEATHER ALERT
WEATHER ALERT Severe storm with strong winds, hail and torrential rain hit the region
Severe storms rolled into central Ontario on Wednesday, with Environment Canada warning about 120 kilometres per hour winds that had the potential to produce a tornado.
-
New app to combat the troubling trend of vaping in Simcoe County schools
Vaping among youth has increased rapidly nationwide, hitting school boards here at home.
-
Barrie man, 40, dies weeks after car crash in Bradford
Police are seeking witnesses to a collision that happened in Bradford earlier this month that has since claimed the life of the driver.
Winnipeg
-
Handwritten letters penned by admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki entered as evidence
A year after admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki was arrested for killing four Indigenous women, investigators learned he was writing to a ‘pen pal’ inmate in Nova Scotia – handwritten letters that are now being entered as evidence in his trial.
-
Man injured in Red River Ex shooting files lawsuit
An 18-year-old Winnipegger who was shot two years ago at the Red River Ex has now filed a lawsuit related to the incident.
-
Dishing out history: Gone, but not forgotten restaurants in Winnipeg
We asked, and you answered. Winnipeggers shared a number of their favourite restaurants that have since closed down, but will live forever in their memories. More restaurants generated by your submissions have been added. Take a look to see if you made the list.
Calgary
-
Calgary police release photo of suspect in hit-and-run that saw victim run over twice
Calgary police have released a photo of a man believed to be involved in a hit-and-run in Bridgeland that saw a pedestrian run over twice.
-
Calgary outpacing Canada's largest cities on population growth rate: StatCan
Calgary saw the highest population growth rate among Canada’s largest cities between 2022 and 2023 – surpassing 1.6 million people.
-
Calgary's newest concert venue? Outdoor stage coming to Spruce Meadows
Officials at Spruce Meadows have announced the sports and entertainment venue will soon be home to a new outdoor stage.
Edmonton
-
Stars pose sizable challenge to Oilers in Western Conference Final
The Dallas Stars, the West's top seed that dispatched the two most recent Stanley Cup champions en route to the third-round series that begins Thursday, pose an even bigger challenge to the Edmonton Oilers given their comparative domination in key areas of the game.
-
Future of Westmount Shopping Centre unclear after tenants given 30 day notice
Several business owners at Edmonton's Westmount Shopping Centre say they've been given only 30-days notice to find a new location.
-
15-year-old Edmonton boy's death being investigated by homicide detectives
A man is in custody after the suspicious death of a 15-year-old boy in Edmonton Tuesday evening.
Regina
-
'It's a heavy competition': Riders' battle for backup quarterback underway
Trevor Harris has returned from injury and will be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders this season. Now, the question lingers: Who will be his primary backup?
-
Regina city councillors call to rename Dewdney Avenue 'as soon as possible'
Two Regina city councillors put forward a motion to rename Dewdney Avenue during Wednesday's regular meeting at city hall.
-
Sask. Indigenous CBC employee's discrimination claims to be heard by human-rights tribunal
An Indigenous employee with the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. (CBC) in Regina is taking up the fight against what he describes as systemic racism by his employer.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan's oldest settlement considers declaring state of emergency over impassable highway
The mayor of Cumberland House says he’s considering declaring a state of emergency over the deteriorating condition of the only highway in and out of the village.
-
Lumber tumbles down embankment in Saskatoon freeway crash
Lanes were closed on an overpass at Idywyld Drive and 51st Street on Wednesday morning after a semi-truck overturned, spilling a pile of lumber into the ditch.
-
Calgary police search Saskatoon for man wanted in Canada-wide warrant
Saskatchewan RCMP and the Calgary Police Service are asking the public for help locating 37-year-old Michael Robertson, who is wanted by the Correctional Service of Canada on a Canada-wide warrant.
Vancouver
-
'Five feet nothing': Pickton's safety likely behind Quebec transfer, says ex-prison judge
When serial killer Robert Pickton was transferred from British Columbia's Kent Institution to a maximum security prison in Quebec about six years ago, correctional authorities gave no public explanation or confirmation at the time, citing privacy.
-
Fancy pigeon outfitted in custom diaper has free rein in B.C. family home
When Chrissy Chin volunteered to take in a fancy pigeon abandoned on a park bench, she never imagined she would one day be ordering custom-made diapers for the bird – who lives in her house and has become a member of the family.
-
Company that provides ex-military vehicles to B.C. film shoots wins court case against province
A company that rents out ex-military vehicles for B.C. film productions has won a court order quashing a provincial manager's decision that it claimed had rendered such vehicles "unrentable" and without a resale market in the province.
Vancouver Island
-
Tow truck driver dead after suffering medical emergency near Victoria
A 49-year-old tow truck driver is dead after he suffered a medical emergency and drove off the highway Tuesday near Victoria.
-
B.C. family assaulted with bear spray in Walmart parking dispute
Mounties on Vancouver Island are investigating after a Walmart parking lot dispute erupted into violence in which a man and his four young children were bear sprayed by an unknown assailant.
-
BC Ferries gets $75M loan from feds for zero-emission vessels
Canada Infrastructure Bank is lending $75 million to British Columbia's ferry service to help buy four zero-emission vessels and install electric charging infrastructure.
Kelowna
-
'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
-
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.