OTTAWA
Ottawa

    Nation Township bank card thief made purchases in Ottawa; OPP seeking 'person of interest'

    An Ontario Provincial Police shoulder patch is seen in this undated file photo. An Ontario Provincial Police shoulder patch is seen in this undated file photo.
    Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man referred to as a "person of interest" in a bank card fraud case.

    According to the OPP, a resident of The Nation Township, east of Ottawa, reported that their wallet had been stolen in a parking lot on Aug. 23. The victim's cards were later used at a bank in Ottawa for a cash advance and to purchase items at the South Keys Shopping Centre.

    The individual police are looking to identify was wearing a white Oakley baseball hat, black shoes, jean shorts, and a grey polo shirt. Photos shared by police also show him wearing a blue surgical mask.

    OPP described him as "non-white." He appears to have dark or tan skin in the photos police provided.

    OPP are asking for the public's help identifying a person of interest in connection with the theft and fraudulent use of a bank card. (OPP/handout)

    Anyone who can identify this person or who has any further information is contact the Russell County OPP at 613-443-4499 or OPP Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

