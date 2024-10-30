Nation Township bank card thief made purchases in Ottawa; OPP seeking 'person of interest'

Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man referred to as a "person of interest" in a bank card fraud case.

According to the OPP, a resident of The Nation Township, east of Ottawa, reported that their wallet had been stolen in a parking lot on Aug. 23. The victim's cards were later used at a bank in Ottawa for a cash advance and to purchase items at the South Keys Shopping Centre.

The individual police are looking to identify was wearing a white Oakley baseball hat, black shoes, jean shorts, and a grey polo shirt. Photos shared by police also show him wearing a blue surgical mask.

OPP described him as "non-white." He appears to have dark or tan skin in the photos police provided.

OPP are asking for the public's help identifying a person of interest in connection with the theft and fraudulent use of a bank card. (OPP/handout)

OPP are asking for the public's help identifying a person of interest in connection with the theft and fraudulent use of a bank card. (OPP/handout)

Anyone who can identify this person or who has any further information is contact the Russell County OPP at 613-443-4499 or OPP Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).