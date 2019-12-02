OTTAWA - A man is in critical condition in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Ottawa's south-end.

Paramedics say the man in his 20s was cycling on Mitch Owens Road around 2:30 a.m. when he was struck. He was transported to hospital with multi-system trauma.

Mitch Owens Road is closed between Sale Barn Rd. and John Quinn Road. Police say the road will likely remain closed during the morning rush hour period while the investigation is completed.