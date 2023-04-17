Cyberattack on Cornwall, Ont. hospital causing delays for patients
The Cornwall Community Hospital continues to deal with the repercussions of a cyberattack on its computer network, and it warns patients could face delays for scheduled and non-urgent care.
The hospital announced last week that a network issue was identified which was revealed to be a ‘cyber incident’. Nearly a week later, the issue continues to disrupt scheduled and non-urgent care across many departments.
"There is no X-rays. I came in for X-rays and they are sending us over to the building over here," says hospital patient John Branchaud, who points towards a nearby medical imaging clinic. "Everybody has a lot of things to do and when you get here and it’s an extra two hours of your time… it is something to be worried about."
The hospital says it regrets the inconvenience this may cause patients and families and it thanks everyone for their patience and cooperation during this time. The hospital notes on its website that while the incident may impact user access to MyChart medical records, its clinical electronic health record system has not been impacted by the cyber attack.
Details have not been disclosed about what type of cyber attack this is, but technology analyst, Carmi Levy, says it’s likely ransomware.
"It’s all about data, it’s all about profiting off of that data and, unfortunately, they target the most vulnerable targets in society, so hospitals, government agencies, companies and organizations whose very life blood is data," he says. "They infect the target network and then basically say, 'pay a ransom if you want to get your data back,' and, in many cases, many organizations feel they have no other choice but to do that. It is the most opportunistic and nasty of all the types of cyber attacks and there is no surprise that it is the most popular form of cyber attack."
CCH is the latest in a string of cyber attacks targeting hospitals. In 2021, the Kemptville District Hospital reported an attack that forced the hospital to take its network offline and temporarily close its emergency department.
In December, Toronto’s Sick Kids Hospital was also attacked and, in February, the Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, Ont. was infected.
Levy says that ransomware attacks are a global problem and in many cases, the criminals operate beyond borders, outside of police jurisdiction.
"The good news in all of this is that law enforcement agencies around the worked, including the RCMP here in Canada, are increasingly working with their colleagues in other countries and are teaming up to bring these cyber criminals to justice, no matter where they may be operating," says Levy. "Going forward, what this hospital and all other hospitals and government agencies and companies and pretty much all of us need to do is recognize the fundamental vulnerability in a ransomware attack is our people. So, train your people better to recognize the signs and the kinds of messages, the phishing messages that show up in your in box that kick-off these kinds of attacks. These attacks don’t happen randomly; these happen because someone receives a message they thought was from a legitimate source. It was not, they clicked on the link, their computers and then networks were then infected. Unfortunately most organizations, including in health care, are not prioritizing employee training and, as a result, they are more vulnerable than ever before."
The CCH has informed its regional stakeholders, including law enforcement and the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario (IPC), and continues to provide updates as the investigation and resolution progresses.
"The IPC was notified by the Cornwall Community Hospital about a privacy breach on April 15, 2023. We are currently looking into the matter and cannot provide further details at this time," the privacy commissioner said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.
The IPC says cyberattacks are becoming an increasingly dangerous threat to the security of personal information.
"Health information is particularly sensitive and privacy breaches can have devastating impacts for individuals. A breach that exposes sensitive medical information could result in embarrassment, discrimination and stigma for those affected. Personal health information can also be used to commit identity theft," The IPC says. "A health privacy breach can have lasting, negative effects on a health care providers’ reputation. Patient privacy is vital if Ontarians are to have confidence in their health care system."
No timeline has been provided as to when the issue will be resolved.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
FLOOD WARNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Lawsuit alleges Ontario securities regulator put Canadian's safety at risk by co-operating with Chinese state police
A Canadian entrepreneur says he feels betrayed by his adopted country, after Ontario financial regulators allegedly put his safety at risk by co-operating with Chinese police in a fraud investigation.
CRA warns against grocery rebate scams going around
The Canada Revenue Agency says grocery rebate scams are circulating by text and email, urging recipients to claim payments or fill out forms.
'Jail sucks': Climate protestor arrested after chaining herself to Trudeau's Ottawa office says she's committed to cause
A climate protestor who chained herself to the prime minister’s office in Ottawa on Saturday and was subsequently arrested has been released from jail and is facing mischief charges, according to police.
Blue Jays pitcher slams United Airlines after he says pregnant wife was forced to clean on 'hands and knees'
A Toronto Blue Jays pitcher is calling out United Airlines after he said the airline made his pregnant wife clean up a mess on her 'hands and knees' made by their two-year-old daughter while on a flight.
Secret Chinese police station in New York leads to arrests
Two men were arrested Monday on charges that they helped establish a secret police station in New York City on behalf of the Chinese government, and about three dozen officers with China's national police force were charged with using social media to harass dissidents inside the United States, authorities said Monday.
Federal workers to strike Wednesday if union, government don't reach a deal
The country's largest federal public service union says if a deal isn't reached with the federal government by 9 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, it will launch a strike the next day.
Here's how a strike by public service workers could impact federal services
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says 155,000 federal workers will go on strike Wednesday morning if a deal is not reached with the federal government.
CBC says it is 'pausing' its use of Twitter after 'government-funded media' label applied
CBC/Radio-Canada said it is "pausing" its use of Twitter, a day after its main account was labelled "government-funded media" by the social media platform.
Is it a cold or seasonal allergies? How to tell the difference between symptoms
Allergy season is in full force, but you may also be experiencing symptoms that feel like a spring cold. A doctor explains how to differentiate the symptoms.
Atlantic
-
3rd anniversary of Nova Scotia mass shooting: 'A grieving process with anger'
As the third anniversary of the Nova Scotia mass shooting approaches, Tammy Oliver-McCurdie is preparing for a simple ritual to remind her of the loved ones she lost.
-
'We could see closures in Canada': frustrated retailers fight losing battle with shoplifters
There's evidence the growing problem of shoplifting is actually altering the retail landscape.
-
Early week rain and showers for Maritimes; Saint John River water levels rise
A round of April rain and showers crosses the Maritimes Monday night into Tuesday.
Toronto
-
Woman, 66, charged after turning herself in over fatal hit-and-run in Toronto
A 66-year-old woman has been charged after she turned herself in to authorities following a fatal hit-and-run in Toronto, police say.
-
AI-generated Drake and The Weeknd song racks up millions of plays
A new song by two of the biggest names in hip-hop and R&B has taken off -- but the artists have nothing to do with the track’s production.
-
Ontario to get first pass at selling unused school property for housing, long-term care
Ontario unveiled new legislation Monday with the goal of modernizing Ontario’s education system while also giving the government the ability to sell or revamp unused school property for other priorities such as housing.
Montreal
-
Boy extubated after Quebec court battle is going home, breathing on his own
A six-year-old boy who was at the centre of a court case will be going home from Ste-Justine Hospital on Monday, about two months after a judge ruled that doctors could remove his breathing tube despite his parents' objections.
-
Quebec secures contract to replace Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge
The Quebec government has secured a contract to replace the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge. The province made the announcement Monday afternoon, saying work on the $2.3-billion project will begin this summer.
-
Police search for missing teen last seen in Montreal
Quebec provincial police (SQ) is searching for a 17-year-old from the Laurentides who went missing last week.
Northern Ontario
-
Rapid melt, wet weather lead to flood concerns in Greater Sudbury
Recent warmer temperatures have led to flooding concerns in parts of Sudbury.
-
Northern Ont. couple buys home for $239K, then learns it needs $400K in repairs
A Sudbury judge says a Sudbury couple is entitled to $104,000 in compensation for extensive foundation problems in a home they purchased in 2014.
-
Video shows Sudbury police chasing wanted man on scooter
Sudbury police say the man arrested downtown after a wild chase on an electric scooter Saturday -- that was caught on video --was wanted on several charges related to an incident at Laurentian University last week.
London
-
$2-million Black Walnut blaze considered 'suspicious'
Damage is estimated at $2-million after crews responded to Black Walnut Bakery and Cafe around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.
-
Three drivers hospitalized in serious crash on Highbury Avenue south of London, Ont.
Late Monday afternoon, a collision on Highbury Avenue sent two vehicles into the ditch, and a third sustained heavy front-end damage.
-
'There was two of them and one of me': Windsorite defends his actions in death of London man
Harpreet Majhail, 38, is charged with second degree murder in the death of Mohammed Al Dubaisi, 20.
Winnipeg
-
Impaired driving charge for Winnipeg mother transporting children
RCMP have charged a 21-year-old woman from Winnipeg with impaired driving after she was pulled over while driving a vehicle with three children in the backseat.
-
'Significant' snow storm coming to parts of Manitoba: Environment Canada
Manitoba flood forecasters are keeping a close eye on a weather system expected to bring 'significant snowfall' to parts of the province.
-
Section of popular Whiteshell beach to remain closed this summer
After a difficult summer last year, some business owners in the Whiteshell are worried more challenges lay ahead as the province says a portion of a popular destination beach will remain closed.
Kitchener
-
Manslaughter plea rejected for man charged with fatally stabbing ex-girlfriend
Nearly six years after Melinda Vasilije was found fatally stabbed in her Kitchener apartment, jury selection has began in trial of the man accused of killing her.
-
Girls softball coach charged with sex assault of a youth
A Milton man, who’s a girls softball coach in Kitchener and Guelph, is facing sex assault charges involving a youth.
-
Three crashes snarl Waterloo region roads during evening commute
Police are currently at the scene of three separate crashes in Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo.
Calgary
-
Spruce Cliff deaths were a domestic murder-suicide: Calgary police
Calgary police say the deaths of two people in the community of Spruce Cliff over the weekend are the result of a murder-suicide.
-
Police seek dash-cam footage after woman found dead in southeast alley
Calgary police are investigating after the body of a woman was discovered in an alley in the community of Forest Heights on Monday.
-
Calgary Flames 'mutually part ways' with Brad Treliving following playoff elimination
Brad Treliving will not return as the Calgary Flames' general manager next season.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man found not guilty in death at La Ronge family wake
The family of a La Ronge man killed in 2020 is devastated after the man accused in his death was found not guilty at the Prince Albert Court of King’s Bench on Monday.
-
SUMA leaders call on province for better mental health and addictions supports
The provincial government needs to stop offloading mental health and addictions support services to municipalities, said delegates from Saskatchewan’s 459 urban municipalities gathered in Saskatoon.
-
Fast-moving grass fire north of Saskatoon blankets Highway 12 in smoke
Emergency crews were on the scene of a large and fast-moving grass fire in the RM of Corman Park Monday morning.
Edmonton
-
Oilers coach 'happy' Draisaitl healthy for playoffs after injury last postseason
Forward Leon Draisaitl sustained a high ankle sprain against the Los Angeles Kings in Game 6 last spring and played with the injury for the rest of the playoffs.
-
Member of Alberta multiculturalism council resigns over antisemitic posts
A member of Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's multiculturalism panel has resigned after the Opposition resurrected past antisemitic social media posts.
-
Cause of fire at adult entertainment store still under investigation, damage pegged at $650K
Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed an adult entertainment store last week.
Vancouver
-
Public safety trailer parked outside Chinese Cultural Centre to deter criminals targeting area: Vancouver police
There’s a new feature in Vancouver’s Chinatown that police hope will curb rising rates of criminal activity in the area.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Murder charge laid in stabbing of teen on transit bus in Surrey, B.C.
A murder charge has been laid in the fatal stabbing of a teenager on a transit bus in Surrey last week.
-
YVR releases $40M action plan in response to December disruptions
Months after thousands of people’s travel plans were disrupted due to snowstorms over the winter holidays in Vancouver, the city’s airport has released a $40 million action plan to prevent similar chaos from happening in the future.
Regina
-
Colorado Low prompts winter storm watches in parts of Sask.
Environment Canada issued winter storm watches across portions of central and southern Saskatchewan Monday afternoon, upgraded from special weather statements.
-
Appeal denied for Regina man convicted in shooting death
A Regina man convicted in a 2018 shooting death has lost his appeal.
-
'A sight for sore eyes': Spring clean up efforts underway across Regina
As snow melts around Regina, garbage that has accumulated throughout the winter is appearing at a quick pace.