Cornwall, Ont. hospital dealing with cyberattack on its computer network

The Cornwall Community Hospital is warning patients may face delays to scheduled and non-urgent care following a cyberattack on its computer network.

The hospital in Cornwall, Ont. says staff identified a network issue on Tuesday, which an investigation has revealed to be a cyber incident.

The hospital says its clinical Electronic Health Record system has not been impacted by the cyberattack, but patients may experience some delays with care.

"Delivering exceptional patient-centered care is the hospital’s top priority and CCH continues to provide high-quality clinical services. However, residents may experience some delays to scheduled or non-urgent care," the Cornwall Community Hospital said in a statement.

"CCH regrets the inconvenience this may cause patients and families and thanks everyone for their patience and cooperation during this time."

Cornwall Community Hospital first reported network issues on Tuesday, and warned of delays to some scheduled and non-urgent care as staff worked towards restoring the system.

No other information about the cyberattack has been released.

In October 2021, the Kemptville District Hospital reported a cybersecurity incident that forced the hospital to take its IT systems offline and temporarily close its emergency department.