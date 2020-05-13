OTTAWA -- CTV News Ottawa has won two prestigious journalism awards.

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) has announced the winners for the 2020 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards. CTV News Ottawa has won two awards in the international large market television category, with competitors from around the world.

For Excellence in Innovation, CTV News Ottawa won for Light Rail Transit: By the Numbers, with recognition to Joey Lavergne and John Ruttle.

For Excellence in Video, CTV News Ottawa won for Tomahawk Town, with recognition to Joel Haslam, Tony Zito, and Jeff Dorn.

You can view the winning submissions in our video player above.

“This recognition comes at a time when local news has never been more vital to our communities”, said Peter Angione, Director of News & Information Programming Bell Media Ottawa.

Regional winners move on to the national round of the competition.

You can see a full list of Regional Murrow Award winners here.