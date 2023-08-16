Turkey Steaks with Chimichurri Salsa Verde

The combination of flavours of chimichurri and salsa verde come together to enhance this simple grilled turkey steak perfect for any summer meal.

Prep time : 15 minutes

: 15 minutes Grill time : 15 minutes

: 15 minutes Makes: 4 to 6 servings

Ingredients:

2 boneless skinless Ontario turkey breasts (about 2 lb /1 kg)

2 tbsp (30 mL) canola or vegetable oil

1/2 tsp (2 mL) each salt and pepper

Chimichurri Salsa Verde

Ingredients:

1/2 cup (125 mL) each fresh parsley leaves and mint or cilantro leaves, lightly packed

1/4 cup (60 mL) canola or vegetable oil

3 tbsp (45 mL) red wine or sherry vinegar

1 small shallot, chopped

1 small jalapeno pepper, seeded and chopped

1 tbsp (15 mL) drained capers

1 anchovy fillet

1 large clove garlic, minced

1/4 tsp (1 mL) salt

Directions

Chimichurri Salsa Verde: In a small blender or food chopper pulse parsley and mint leaves. Add oil, vinegar, shallot, jalapeno, capers and anchovies and puree until smooth. Pulse in garlic and salt. Remove 1/2 cup (125 mL) and scrape remaining into a small bowl; set aside. (Make-ahead: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.)

Slice turkey breast lengthwise into 2 pieces about 1 inch (2.5 cm) thick to create steaks. Brush turkey steaks with oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place on greased grill over medium high heat and grill, turning and brushing with the 1/2 cup (125 mL) of the salsa verde several times for about 10 minutes or until no longer pink inside and juices run clear. Let stand 5 minutes before slicing. Serve with remaining sauce.

Cast Iron Variation: Heat cast iron skillet over medium high heat and add 2 tsp (10 mL) canola or vegetable oil. Add turkey steaks and brown on both sides. Brush with salsa on both sides and place in 400 F (200 C) oven for about 15 minutes or until no longer pink inside. Let stand 5 minutes before slicing. Serve with remaining sauce.

Tip: Once sliced these turkey steaks are a perfect salad topper.