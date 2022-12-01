CTV Morning Live Holiday Helpers Food Drive fundraising total to be announced Friday

Ottawa residents opened their wallets and their hearts on Friday to help fill the shelves at the Ottawa Food Bank this holiday season.

CTV Morning Live hosted its annual Holiday Helpers Food Drive, collecting donations and raising awareness about the importance of donating during this critical time of year.

Viewers, community organization representatives, Bell Media personalities and others dropped by during the four-hour show on Friday morning to support the food drive.

The fundraising total will be announced on Friday morning's show.

The food drive comes as the Ottawa Food Bank sees a nearly 20 per cent increase in the number of visits this year compared to 2021.

You can still make an online monetary donation if you couldn't make it down to 87 George Street.

Every dollar donated gives the Ottawa Food Bank $5 worth of buying power to purchase needed items.

Three items in need at the Ottawa Food Bank are: