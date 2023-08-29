Crashed Chinook helicopter hit Ottawa River with 'high energy' during fatal exercise: DND

The Department of National Defence has released more information about the Chinook helicopter crash near Garrison Petawawa that claimed the lives of two airmen.

Two Royal Canadian Air Force pilots, Capt. David Domagala and Capt. Marc Larouche, died when the helicopter crashed during a nighttime training exercise on June 20. Two flight engineers were able to escape the crash with minor injuries.

In a statement Tuesday, DND officials say the helicopter started to descend during the training exercise and was turning left, when it struck the Ottawa River "with high energy" just after midnight.

The helicopter was destroyed and has since been removed from the river.

The investigation remains ongoing and is focusing on human, technical, and environmental factors, officials say.